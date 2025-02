Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 51.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 5526.90 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 51.77% to Rs 372.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 245.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 5526.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4850.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5526.904850.6013.7812.65720.80530.30536.20363.30372.30245.30

