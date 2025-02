Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 33.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.22% to Rs 607.54 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables declined 33.93% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.22% to Rs 607.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 466.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.607.54466.545.698.7327.7439.3521.1433.2315.8323.96

