Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 139.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.39% to Rs 160.71 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 139.33% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.39% to Rs 160.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales160.7187.16 84 OPM %20.4721.06 -PBDT26.2111.43 129 PBT22.468.72 158 NP15.706.56 139
