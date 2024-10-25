Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 139.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.39% to Rs 160.71 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 139.33% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.39% to Rs 160.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.160.7187.1620.4721.0626.2111.4322.468.7215.706.56

