Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 15.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 173.63 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 15.33% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 173.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 158.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.173.63158.0311.0511.1220.6317.7815.0112.6211.069.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News