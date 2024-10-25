Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 15.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 173.63 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 15.33% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 173.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 158.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales173.63158.03 10 OPM %11.0511.12 -PBDT20.6317.78 16 PBT15.0112.62 19 NP11.069.59 15

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

