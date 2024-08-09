Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales decline 46.88% to Rs 16.84 crore

Net loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 46.88% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.8431.70 -47 OPM %-8.0830.25 -PBDT-0.7310.25 PL PBT-1.599.76 PL NP-1.757.01 PL

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

