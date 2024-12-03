Apollo Micro Systems rises after being declared as L-1 bidder for order from BEL, Pvt Co

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems added 1.53% to Rs 102.60 after the company announced that it has been declared the lowest bidder for orders worth Rs 21.42 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and a private company.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Apollo Micro Systems is engaged in design, development and assembly of custom built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions. The company caters to aerospace, defense & space, railways, automotive and homeland security markets.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 from Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.39% YoY to Rs 160.71 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

