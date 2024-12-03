Nu Vista reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 808.03 crore

Net Loss of Nu Vista reported to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 808.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 904.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.808.03904.916.4910.6518.7232.26-25.21-26.52-22.30-17.40

