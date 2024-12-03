Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nu Vista reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Nu Vista reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 808.03 crore

Net Loss of Nu Vista reported to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 808.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 904.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales808.03904.91 -11 OPM %6.4910.65 -PBDT18.7232.26 -42 PBT-25.21-26.52 5 NP-22.30-17.40 -28

