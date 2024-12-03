West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit declines 76.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 10299.07 crore

Net profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co declined 76.70% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 10299.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9475.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10299.079475.956.106.05575.58619.9214.4317.344.0417.34

