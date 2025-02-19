NMDC Ltd soars 2.43%, Gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 64.6, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% gain in NIFTY and a 4.74% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.6, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22940.75. The Sensex is at 76034.18, up 0.09%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 3.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8255.6, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 100.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 64.78, up 2.71% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

