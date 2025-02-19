Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.47%, gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 424.35, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.08% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 424.35, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22940.75. The Sensex is at 76034.18, up 0.09%. Vedanta Ltd has dropped around 7.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8255.6, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 423.85, up 1.4% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 57.08% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

