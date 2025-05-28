Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 245 points or 1.18% at 20442.85 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (down 4.79%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 3.24%),ITC Ltd (down 3.09%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 2.93%),AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 2.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.12%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 2.01%), Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd (down 1.84%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.73%), and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 1.5%).

On the other hand, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 8.9%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 3.14%), and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (up 2.79%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 299.13 or 0.58% at 52164.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.71 points or 0.13% at 15730.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.35 points or 0.21% at 24774.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 132.15 points or 0.16% at 81419.48.

On BSE,2083 shares were trading in green, 1776 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

