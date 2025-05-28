Granules India consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 1196.82 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 17.26% to Rs 152.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1196.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1169.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.74% to Rs 501.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 4455.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4490.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1196.821169.064455.974490.1621.0921.8721.2119.06230.30228.82854.92754.56166.80175.64629.42547.23152.03129.65501.52405.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News