Granules India consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 1196.82 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 17.26% to Rs 152.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1196.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1169.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.74% to Rs 501.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 4455.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4490.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1196.821169.06 2 4455.974490.16 -1 OPM %21.0921.87 -21.2119.06 - PBDT230.30228.82 1 854.92754.56 13 PBT166.80175.64 -5 629.42547.23 15 NP152.03129.65 17 501.52405.31 24

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

