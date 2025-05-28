Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NILE consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 189.98 crore

Net profit of NILE rose 60.23% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 189.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.62% to Rs 36.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 919.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 837.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales189.98174.12 9 919.58837.62 10 OPM %7.865.35 -6.125.50 - PBDT14.319.12 57 54.1645.11 20 PBT13.348.33 60 50.2942.18 19 NP9.716.06 60 36.3431.16 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

V R Woodart reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story