NILE consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of NILE rose 60.23% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 189.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.62% to Rs 36.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 919.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 837.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

