Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the March 2025 quarter

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 16.93 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 11.36% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.44% to Rs 15.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.12% to Rs 65.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.9317.12 -1 65.3847.68 37 OPM %35.5028.04 -31.7231.06 - PBDT6.134.84 27 21.1614.91 42 PBT4.684.07 15 16.8712.37 36 NP4.413.96 11 15.0811.65 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the March 2025 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story