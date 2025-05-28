DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 16.93 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 11.36% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.44% to Rs 15.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.12% to Rs 65.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

