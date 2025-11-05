Amco India standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 34.07 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 34.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.0728.801.562.780.580.840.310.570.260.40

