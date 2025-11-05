Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 284.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.99% to Rs 238.03 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 284.45% to Rs 132.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.99% to Rs 238.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 172.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.238.03172.5038.8918.11211.2655.85173.3839.83132.5234.47

