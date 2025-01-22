Apollo Micro Systems to participate in Aero India 2025

Apollo Micro Systems will be participating in Aero India 2025, scheduled to be held from 10 February 2025 to 14 February 2025 at Bangalore.

The company added, "Aero India is a premier event in the aerospace and defense industry, providing a global platform where we will showcase our products and unveil our upcoming products. Our participation aligns with our objectives and enhances opportunities for business engagement and partnerships."

