Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 174.62 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 22.09% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 174.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.174.62152.2218.2116.6232.0126.2028.2823.2521.2817.43

