AYM Syntex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of AYM Syntex reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 349.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 403.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.349.15403.525.568.1916.0321.91-0.566.04-0.393.94

