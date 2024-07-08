Apollo Tyres Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 523.95, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.18% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% rally in NIFTY and a 64.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 523.95, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24304.45. The Sensex is at 79940.47, down 0.07%.Apollo Tyres Ltd has gained around 7.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25398.3, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 524.7, down 0.51% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd jumped 22.18% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% rally in NIFTY and a 64.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

