Apollo Tyres Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Apollo Tyres Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.15, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22550.8. The Sensex is at 74315, down 0.03%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has slipped around 2.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20959.7, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

