Tata Steel Ltd spurts 0.53%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.24, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 12.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8888.65, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 554.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 353.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

