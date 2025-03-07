NMDC appoints Amitava Mukherjee as chairman & managing director

NMDC has announced the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company, effective from 6 March 2025.

According to an exchange filing, his tenure will continue until his superannuation on 29 February 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mukherjee has been with NMDC since November 2018, when he joined as Director (Finance). He had been serving as the additional charge of CMD since March 2023 before officially assuming the full role. Along with his new position at NMDC, Mukherjee also serves as the chairman of NMDC Steel and Legacy Iron Ore.

A seasoned professional, Mukherjee is a cost accountant and a senior officer from the 1996 batch of the Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS). He has held various critical roles within the Government of India, contributing significantly to the countrys industrial and economic development.

Under his leadership, the company achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first iron ore mining company in India to surpass 45 million tonnes of output in FY24. The company also recorded its highest-ever turnover and net worth in its history. Additionally, Mukherjee has overseen the adoption of cutting-edge digital and technical infrastructure and has resumed operations at the only mechanized diamond mine in the country.

He has played a defining role in the commissioning of the NMDC Steel Plant, which now stands tall as the pride of Bastar. Led by him, the company has made inroads into gold mining in Australia and laid out a visionary international expansion blueprint aimed at becoming a global mining powerhouse.

Shri Mukherjee has been instrumental in executing key investment strategies, bolstering financial discipline, and driving NMDC towards a future of responsible mining. With him at the helm of affairs, the Navratna company is foraying towards the ambitious goal of building a mining capacity of 100 million tonnes by 2030.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of December 2024, the Government of India held a 60.79% stake in the firm.

The companys consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 29.04% to Rs 1,896.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,470.09 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 6,567.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.63% to Rs 67.36 on the BSE.

