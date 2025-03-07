Biocon Ltd spurts 0.72%, gains for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.4, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% gain in NIFTY and a 6.38% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 335.4, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Biocon Ltd has dropped around 11.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20423.35, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 335.2, up 0.48% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 20.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% gain in NIFTY and a 6.38% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

