Apollo Tyres Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 470.65, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.04% in last one year as compared to a 22.24% rally in NIFTY and a 67.8% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 470.65, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 22778.2. The Sensex is at 74696.12, down 0.63%.Apollo Tyres Ltd has lost around 7.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23814.25, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.98 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471, down 0.88% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd jumped 22.04% in last one year as compared to a 22.24% rally in NIFTY and a 67.8% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News