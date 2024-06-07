Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres Ltd spurts 2.4%, up for third straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd spurts 2.4%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.3, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.73% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 68.55% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.3, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has added around 0.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24396.7, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 483.05, up 2.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 24.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

