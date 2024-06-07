Tata Motors-DVR soars 2.61%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 642.5, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.4% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 68.55% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors-DVR is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 642.5, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Tata Motors-DVR has dropped around 5.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has dropped around 10.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24396.7, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

