Aptech consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aptech rose 79.64% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 118.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.30% to Rs 19.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 460.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

