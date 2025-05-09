Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 31.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 7.64 crore

Net profit of Solid Stone Company declined 31.03% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.35% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 27.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.647.2827.6824.0214.5314.4214.3817.360.600.532.142.010.420.301.221.120.200.290.830.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News