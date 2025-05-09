Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 248.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 248.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 337.02 crore

Net Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 248.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 214.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 337.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 875.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 681.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 1344.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1372.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales337.02331.09 2 1344.071372.01 -2 OPM %13.5712.17 -20.5226.67 - PBDT-188.66-165.89 -14 -631.10-387.94 -63 PBT-248.89-199.29 -25 -875.15-665.93 -31 NP-248.89-214.72 -16 -875.15-681.36 -28

