Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 2448.73 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 34.70% to Rs 130.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 2448.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2643.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.29% to Rs 1649.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1275.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 16646.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17966.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2448.732643.04 -7 16646.2017966.41 -7 OPM %6.676.30 -14.9211.37 - PBDT249.34203.93 22 2781.862199.77 26 PBT167.72125.85 33 2451.711886.98 30 NP130.3696.78 35 1649.511275.80 29

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

