Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 2448.73 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 34.70% to Rs 130.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 2448.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2643.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.29% to Rs 1649.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1275.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 16646.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17966.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

