Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1305.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 2184.10 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 1305.97% to Rs 188.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 2184.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2169.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.55% to Rs 679.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 8294.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8637.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2184.102169.908294.108637.2013.639.6914.6110.55325.90218.801303.20968.60262.00141.601024.70659.50188.4013.40679.50141.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News