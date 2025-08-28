Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.19% to Rs 172.21 crore

Net profit of Aptus Finance India Pvt rose 45.05% to Rs 64.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.19% to Rs 172.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.172.21102.3982.6490.3087.1459.6287.1159.6264.5244.48

