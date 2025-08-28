Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 64.60 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 0.46% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 64.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.64.6061.828.828.805.014.753.083.002.152.16

