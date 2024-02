Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 25.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.76% to Rs 351.42 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 25.50% to Rs 157.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 125.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.76% to Rs 351.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 286.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.351.42286.2783.8883.42207.54170.19205.14168.45157.59125.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel