Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 89.02% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Arcee Industries reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 89.02% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.82 -89 OPM %-111.11-17.07 -PBDT-0.09-0.15 40 PBT-0.13-0.20 35 NP-0.13-0.20 35
