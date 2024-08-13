Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit rises 39.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 30.36 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 39.99% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 30.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.3622.21 37 OPM %97.2796.98 -PBDT29.5321.39 38 PBT29.5321.39 38 NP22.0915.78 40

