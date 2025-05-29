Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Decor reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Archidply Decor reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.14% to Rs 14.03 crore

Archidply Decor reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.14% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 52.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.0314.79 -5 52.4847.25 11 OPM %5.2714.67 -5.587.28 - PBDT0.451.74 -74 1.952.54 -23 PBT-0.020.87 PL 0.100.79 -87 NP00.15 -100 0.060.03 100

