Archidply Decor reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.14% to Rs 14.03 crore

Archidply Decor reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.14% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 52.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.0314.7952.4847.255.2714.675.587.280.451.741.952.54-0.020.870.100.7900.150.060.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News