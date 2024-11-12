Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 12.72 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications rose 95.80% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.7211.10 15 OPM %30.1920.27 -PBDT4.362.39 82 PBT3.701.84 101 NP2.801.43 96
