Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 95.80% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.7211.1030.1920.274.362.393.701.842.801.43

