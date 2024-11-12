Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 95.80% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.7211.10 15 OPM %30.1920.27 -PBDT4.362.39 82 PBT3.701.84 101 NP2.801.43 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto stocks drag Sensex 650 pts lower to 78,900; Nifty at 23,950

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; brokerages mixed

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story