Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 118.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Arcotech reported to Rs 118.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 56.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 143.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 82.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

