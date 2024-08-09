Ardi Investments & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 737.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Ardi Investments & Trading Company rose 737.50% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.11021.6500.910.100.910.100.670.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp