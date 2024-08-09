Sobha consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.46% to Rs 640.40 croreNet profit of Sobha declined 49.71% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.46% to Rs 640.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 907.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales640.40907.91 -29 OPM %8.737.20 -PBDT31.4635.56 -12 PBT11.1017.29 -36 NP6.0612.05 -50
