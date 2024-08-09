Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 32.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 320.80 croreNet profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 32.23% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 320.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales320.80266.32 20 OPM %7.136.62 -PBDT24.3418.48 32 PBT23.4417.62 33 NP17.1913.00 32
