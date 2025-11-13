Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 75.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 13.01 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries rose 75.44% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.0112.3420.1411.102.331.861.270.861.000.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News