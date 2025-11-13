Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.72% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.72% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.985.1513.079.320.650.620.340.420.250.30

