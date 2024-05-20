Arfin India standalone net profit declines 15.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.93% to Rs 136.80 crore

Net profit of Arfin India declined 15.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.93% to Rs 136.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.35% to Rs 8.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 535.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 544.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

136.80151.89535.16544.116.054.495.654.863.123.9313.6314.532.033.059.7210.982.182.598.2210.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News