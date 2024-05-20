Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arfin India standalone net profit declines 15.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Arfin India standalone net profit declines 15.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.93% to Rs 136.80 crore

Net profit of Arfin India declined 15.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.93% to Rs 136.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.35% to Rs 8.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 535.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 544.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales136.80151.89 -10 535.16544.11 -2 OPM %6.054.49 -5.654.86 - PBDT3.123.93 -21 13.6314.53 -6 PBT2.033.05 -33 9.7210.98 -11 NP2.182.59 -16 8.2210.32 -20

