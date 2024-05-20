Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surana Telecom and Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Surana Telecom and Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power reported to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.00% to Rs 7.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 25.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.597.33 -10 25.2827.91 -9 OPM %39.00-57.44 -44.6228.45 - PBDT9.50-3.71 LP 19.2716.77 15 PBT7.02-6.33 LP 10.086.83 48 NP5.36-6.09 LP 7.624.21 81

