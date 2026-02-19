Arfin installs RBD Machine at its manufacturing facility

Arfin India has successfully installed a High Capacity Double Wire Rod Breakdown (RBD) Machine at its manufacturing facility.

The said RBD Machine, having a monthly production capacity of 1,000 MT. This installation strengthens backward integration capabilities, enhances operational efficiency, and supports higher production volumes of high-quality drawn wires required for advanced conductor manufacturing.

The company also commenced trial production of the said machine and expects to begin commercial production shortly. Upon successful stabilization, the machine is anticipated to enhance production capacity, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to revenue growth in the upcoming financial year.

