TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.46% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.877.0718.6019.381.491.420.180.140.180.14

