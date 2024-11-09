Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 51.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 192.00 croreNet profit of Aries Agro rose 51.08% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 192.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 156.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales192.00156.57 23 OPM %17.8618.84 -PBDT26.4220.04 32 PBT24.0017.93 34 NP18.8712.49 51
