Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 51.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 51.08% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 192.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 156.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.192.00156.5717.8618.8426.4220.0424.0017.9318.8712.49

